Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $305.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.82%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FNB. DA Davidson cut their target price on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

FNB opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. F.N.B. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 59,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 10.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,120 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

