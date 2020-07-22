Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Reduced by Analyst

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for BancFirst in a research note issued on Sunday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2020 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BANF. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.27. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.05 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $69,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

