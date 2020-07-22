Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Southwestern Energy Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SWN. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.03.

NYSE SWN opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 132,456 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 82,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 597,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 214,800 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 343,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 168,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $847,000.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

