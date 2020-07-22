Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Issued By William Blair

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Lennox International in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s FY2020 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LII. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.67.

Shares of LII stock opened at $254.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.95. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $272.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total value of $383,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at $16,115,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 10.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 92,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Lennox International by 35.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 81,518.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 706,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

