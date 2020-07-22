Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for First Republic Bank Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

FRC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

FRC stock opened at $113.88 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $125.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in First Republic Bank by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.