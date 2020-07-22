Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) Issued By National Bank Financial

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.