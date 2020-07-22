Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Berry Petroleum Company LLC Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

BRY has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Berry Petroleum from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Berry Petroleum from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Shares of BRY opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. Berry Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $368.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $339.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 24.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth $63,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

