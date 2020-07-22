Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.64). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.95 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Gabelli lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.19.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $12.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,101,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,292,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 228,638 shares during the period.

Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

