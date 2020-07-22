Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Installed Building Products Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Installed Building Products in a report released on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks raised Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Installed Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

NYSE:IBP opened at $76.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.42. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.82.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.87 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 4.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.