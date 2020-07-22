Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Deere & Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s FY2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. William Blair raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.65.

DE opened at $175.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.