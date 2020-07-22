Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,461,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,956,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,710,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,010 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,204,000 after buying an additional 1,432,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

