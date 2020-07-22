Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Issued By SVB Leerink

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Shares of AVDL opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $305.22 million, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,152,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

