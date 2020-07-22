Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.46

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.46 and last traded at $94.35, with a volume of 5863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.18.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.93.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $38,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony Charles Hall sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $131,108.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,313.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 866,181 shares of company stock worth $68,207,081 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 67.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

