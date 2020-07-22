Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Decreased by Analyst

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Valero Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

VLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.93.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $57.58 on Monday. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average is $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,343,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after buying an additional 1,824,740 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,603,000 after buying an additional 1,276,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,817,000 after buying an additional 1,240,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

