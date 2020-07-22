Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Raised by Analyst

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Total in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.42). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Total’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS.
Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter.
Shares of TOT opened at $38.68 on Monday. Total has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95.
In other Total news, Director S.A. Total bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,662.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 25.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Total by 91.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Total by 19.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 41,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 5.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 43,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.
Total Company Profile
TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.
Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.