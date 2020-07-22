Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Reduced by Analyst

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.42.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $177.60 on Monday. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $187.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.33.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.77, for a total value of $4,235,779.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $119,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 721,041 shares of company stock worth $115,476,023. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,471,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,249,000 after purchasing an additional 209,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,388 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,645,000 after purchasing an additional 117,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,052 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

