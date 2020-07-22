Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Boosted by Analyst

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s FY2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.28 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,140,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,218,000 after buying an additional 1,419,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,697,000 after buying an additional 1,477,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,807,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,336,000 after buying an additional 1,916,219 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,842.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,293,000 after buying an additional 3,150,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,977,000 after buying an additional 76,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

