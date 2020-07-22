Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) Increased by Colliers Secur.

Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) – Stock analysts at Colliers Secur. raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Qumu in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Colliers Secur. analyst S. Frankel now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Qumu’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Qumu from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

QUMU opened at $4.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.08. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 111.64% and a negative net margin of 33.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fondren Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Qumu by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qumu by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Qumu by 17.2% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 121,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

