Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Public Storage in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.43.

PSA stock opened at $186.84 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.34 and its 200-day moving average is $203.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The company had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.