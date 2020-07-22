Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for InPlay Oil Corp Boosted by Analyst (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:IPO) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for InPlay Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 16th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$0.15 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of InPlay Oil stock opened at C$0.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.47). The firm had revenue of C$13.09 million during the quarter.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

