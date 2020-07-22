Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Limited Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. CSFB set a C$12.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.33.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$12.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion and a PE ratio of -50.32. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$4.71 and a twelve month high of C$14.12.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

