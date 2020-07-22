Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for EnLink Midstream LLC Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for EnLink Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 22.65%.

ENLC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 95.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 23,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.