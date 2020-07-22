Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc Boosted by Analyst (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.68.

ENB opened at C$41.75 on Monday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$33.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.60.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.85 billion.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

