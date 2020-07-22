Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Decreased by Analyst

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EGBN. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $31.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $992.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $49.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,473,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,690,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,918,000 after buying an additional 39,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,451,000 after buying an additional 70,124 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,906,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $72,245.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

