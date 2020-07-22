Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Issued By Raymond James

Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silvercrest Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercrest Metals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Silvercrest Metals alerts:

Shares of SIL opened at C$14.13 on Monday. Silvercrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$4.50 and a 1-year high of C$14.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -20.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 9.74.

Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04).

Silvercrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.