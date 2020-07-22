Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Phillips 66 in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.76.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

