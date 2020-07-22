Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Nabtesco Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nabtesco in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nabtesco’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS:NCTKF opened at $29.50 on Monday. Nabtesco has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $630.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.20 million.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

