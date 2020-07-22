Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Harley-Davidson Inc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $28.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $40.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

In other news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz bought 97,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,652,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,912.8% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

