Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.59. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $257.91 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $173.12 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.7% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $558,667. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

