Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) PT Raised to $4.00 at Scotiabank

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

ORRLF stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. Pure Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.51.

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

