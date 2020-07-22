Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Pure Cycle stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. Pure Cycle has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $215.13 million, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the first quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 132.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

