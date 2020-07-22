Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

PULM stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.80. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 107.55% and a negative net margin of 188.59%. Research analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 515.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 492,090 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

