Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $175.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus downgraded Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.43.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSA opened at $186.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.12. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.