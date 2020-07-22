Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Downgraded by BofA Securities to Neutral

BofA Securities lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PEG. Mizuho downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.31.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,676 shares of company stock worth $469,581. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 271,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,913,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,981,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.