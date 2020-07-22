PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($2.02) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.03). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.42% and a negative net margin of 90.83%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 2,581 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $135,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 109,928 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $5,533,775.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,357,094.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,210 shares of company stock worth $14,793,294 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.