PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Raised to Buy at HSBC

PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of PROXIMUS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PROXIMUS/ADR stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. PROXIMUS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public markets in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

