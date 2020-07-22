Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network primarily in the United States. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Shares of PTI stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 362,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 95,522 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $189,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $183,000. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.