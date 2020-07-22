ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.64

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.64 and last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 379955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 732.5% during the 1st quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 688,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after acquiring an additional 605,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,916,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,175,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,558,000. Finally, Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,539,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

