ProQR Therapeutics’ (PRQR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRQR. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 11.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $277.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.52. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 782.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 69.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 31,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.