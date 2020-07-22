ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.60.

PRQR opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.04 and a quick ratio of 11.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 782.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 31,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

