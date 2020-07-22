Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.70-3.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.70-3.75 EPS.

PLD opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94. Prologis has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,863 shares of company stock worth $1,347,565. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

