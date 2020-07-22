Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Decreased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 622.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 64.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Prologis by 73.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE PLD opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.65. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,565 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.