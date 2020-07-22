Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $100.00 at Raymond James

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PGR. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $88.85 on Tuesday. Progressive has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,048,453.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,374,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,882,733.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,955 shares of company stock worth $4,934,694. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,305,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,123,848,000 after purchasing an additional 289,836 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Progressive by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,860,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,351,031,000 after acquiring an additional 787,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $841,357,000 after acquiring an additional 969,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,913,000 after acquiring an additional 114,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

