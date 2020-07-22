Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Raised by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,070,603 shares of company stock valued at $596,739,390. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.