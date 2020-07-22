Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of PR001, PR006 and PR004 which are in clinical stage. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Prevail Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Prevail Therapeutics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVL opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $536.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82. Prevail Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $19.96.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 50.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 51,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 95.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 61.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 162.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.