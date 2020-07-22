Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) PT Raised to $12.00

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PVG. Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Pretium Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.53.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.59. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.86 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 38,863 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 398,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,918,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,555,000 after buying an additional 1,135,268 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,765,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after buying an additional 421,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

