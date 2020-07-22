Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PMOIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Monday, June 8th. Investec upgraded Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Premier Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

PMOIY stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $408.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. Premier Oil has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

