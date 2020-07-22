Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Upgraded to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Premier Oil (LON:PMO) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 50 ($0.62) target price on the oil producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 35 ($0.43).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Premier Oil from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 68 ($0.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.37) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Premier Oil from GBX 25 ($0.31) to GBX 35 ($0.43) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Investec lowered Premier Oil to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 66.86 ($0.82).

Premier Oil stock opened at GBX 43.30 ($0.53) on Tuesday. Premier Oil has a one year low of GBX 10.02 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 120.70 ($1.49). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.24 million and a P/E ratio of 2.38.

In other news, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £2,800 ($3,445.73). Insiders have purchased 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $307,490 in the last three months.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

