Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.52

Shares of Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 299317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Premier Gold Mines from C$2.99 to C$3.17 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Premier Gold Mines from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Premier Gold Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $605.10 million and a P/E ratio of -17.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$30.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premier Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ewan Stewart Downie acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,707,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,297,055.90.

Premier Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:PG)

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

