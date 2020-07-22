Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.52

Shares of Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 299317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.
PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Premier Gold Mines from C$2.99 to C$3.17 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Premier Gold Mines from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Premier Gold Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $605.10 million and a P/E ratio of -17.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
In related news, Director Ewan Stewart Downie acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,707,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,297,055.90.
Premier Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:PG)
Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.
