Precision Drilling (PDS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.25 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. On average, analysts expect Precision Drilling to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $182.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 3.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Securities lowered Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $0.30 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.23.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

