Precision Drilling (PDS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.25 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. On average, analysts expect Precision Drilling to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Precision Drilling stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $182.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 3.26.
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.
